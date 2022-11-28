Soothing Mage

Not Available

Times of Ming Dynasty. Li Yanzhi is an orphan who looks good at all kinds of black technology. In order to feed a group of old, weak, sick, and homeless, he had to be entrusted by the eunuch Zhao Yuanqi to help the tomb thieves get rid of the ancient tomb organ and open the tomb of Huang Chao. Unexpectedly, Zhao Yuanqi and Hanzi Jiang Hanzi used Huang Chao to plot a terrifying conspiracy that would surely lead to a bloody storm. Li Yanzhi finds that he is helping others to abuse, and may become a sinister who has caused a lot of evil. Li Yanzhi reformed the evil and returned to the right, and decided to stop the conspiracy of Zhao Yuanqi and Jiang Hanzi together with Xuan Yangzi and Qin Yu of the Chongyang religion. Li Yanzhi, who is completely incapable of martial arts, desperately crushed the conspiracy of the eunuch Zhao Yuanqi