Not Available

Soothradharan

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ramesan (Dileep) who supports the five member family by selling pickles and other eatables, reaches Pandavapuram under certain circumstances where he finds the conditions to be truly stark and dreary. Director dwells upon the ordeals of life in Pandavapuram. Ramesan is trying in vain to find his friend Leelakrishnan (Salim Kumar) who acts as a hijada to eke out a living. Rabima Bindu Panicker who runs a brothel gives him shelter. Seemingly oblivious of the impending doom, Sivani (Meera Jasmin) a teenage girl lives with Rabima and Ranima (Chitra) She falls in love with Ramesan. Bharathiyakka, an old inmate of the whorehouse fills her wallet with money earned by selling virgins to infamous pimps

Cast

DileepRamesan
Meera JasmineShivani
Cochin HaneefaMani Uncle
Kalabhavan Mani
Salim KumarLeela Krishnan
ChithraRanimma

