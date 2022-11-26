Sooty and the Trifle of Doom

Not Available

Having promised to find missing royalty, the King and Queen Teddies, and return them home to Blackpool in time for a very special Teddy Bear’s picnic, Sooty and the gang embark on a madcap journey across the country, coming face-to=face with none other than Sooty’s arch enemy, the Colossus of Crime along the way. Up to his usual tricks, Colossus has stolen a priceless diamond from a local museum… a diamond that inadvertently ends up in a tray of trifles that Sooty has collected for the famous picnic!