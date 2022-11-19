Not Available

Sophia Santi\'s Scream

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Enjoy Sophia Santi and Jana Cova in this wonderful and sexy horror spoof. Set in another era, 6 erotic stories unfold in an eerie mansion. It's delightfully wicked and sensationally horny with an A-list cast, lots of plastic wrap and ball gags. Director Celeste weaves a tale of seduction and lust with an all girl orgy, boy / girl, two on one and even some cock throbbing anal action. When you are fully satiated and lured by the real time audio soundtrack, return for the special features including a fantastic behind-the-scenes glimpse of the Digital Playground cast and crew in playful action!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images