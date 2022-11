Not Available

Singer-songwriter Sophie B. Hawkins, who broke into mainstream success with her 1992 hit "Damn, I Wish I Was Your Lover," is a talented writer and performer whose songs are both emotional and intelligent. In this musical portrait of the artist, director Gigi Gaston combines concert footage with intimate clips of Hawkins in everyday life for a film that gets to the heart of Hawkins's turbulent emotional world and artistic journey.