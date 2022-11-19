Sophie Ellis Bextor - Watch My Lips Tour Live

Not Available

A must see for any Sophie Ellis fans! Watch My Lips is essentially a video record of the culmination of Britpop girl singer Sophie Ellis Bextor's 2002 tour. It successfully mines the seam of hits spawned by her Read My Lips album and of course, "Groovejet", her mesmerising collaboration with DJ Spiller. Bextor's ironic interpretation of the role of the pop princess, a native musical intelligence and a host of influences from Blondie's guitar-driven rock circa 1979 to Moby are a potent combination which help to underline the breadth of her appeal.