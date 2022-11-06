Not Available

Sophie Milman: Live In Montreal

    Captured live at the Montreal Jazz Festival, Sophie Milman, the young Russian born Israeli jazz vocalist performs the most popular songs from her two best selling albums. Jazz vocalist Sophie Milman mesmerizes the crowd at the Montreal International Jazz Festival in this captivating concert film, offering sultry renditions of "People Will Say We're In Love," "(It's Not Easy) Bein' Green," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker," and many others. This live release also includes an in-depth interview with the performer herself.

