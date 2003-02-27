2003

Sophiiiie!

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 27th, 2003

Studio

The film starts in the early evening of a normal day: Sophie, a 20 year old girl, is pregnant and wanders through the night to get sure about her future life. Does she want to be a mother or do an abortion? Does she love her friend or not? Who is the father of her unborn baby? Trying to figure out what to do Sophie encounters many people, and in the morning she has come to a decision. But this is not the movie's end...

Cast

Katharina SchüttlerSophie
Alexander BeyerManuel
Robert StadloberToby
Boris AljinovicMann mit Kind
Martin BrambachMann mit Toupet
Traugott BuhreAlter Mann

Images