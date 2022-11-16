Not Available

Sophisticated Ladies

    The classic songs of legendary jazz composer Duke Ellington come alive on stage in this performance video. Duke Ellington's Sophisticated Ladies documents a performance of the popular Broadway revue, built around more than two dozen great tunes from Ellington's songbook. Hinton Battle, Paula Kelly and Phyllis Hyman headline the cast for this production; songs include "Take The A Train," "Caravan," "Satin Doll," "In a Sentimental Mood," "Mood Indigo," "Don't Get Around Much Anymore," and many more.

    Cast

