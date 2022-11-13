Sophisticated Seductions

Not Available

We peer into the lives and seduction techniques of 8 women, each with a decade or more between them. Life experiences enable older women to lure the younger ones in, and it seems the younger ones have a few tricks up their sleeves the older women didn't see coming. The couples in this movie may be at different places in their lives, but they join in an explosive way. Between sexual yoga and psychotherapy, marriage games and sexy pool time snapchats, this is a movie you'll want to re-live no matter where you are in life.