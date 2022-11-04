The specifically Korean tradition that is reclaimed in Sopyonje is the type of folk-song known as pansori, described as a musical sublimation of South-West Korea's collective grief and suffering - in other words, a kind of blues. The film's three central characters are itinerant pansori singers in the 1950s, a time when many aspects of Korean culture came under siege from Japanese and western influences. The story unfolds through flashbacks.
|Kim Myung-gon
|Yu-bong
|Kim Kyu-chul
|Dong-ho
|Sae-kil Shin
|Ahn Byeong-kyeong
|Jo Jae-hyeon
|Jung-hae Oh
|Song-hwa
View Full Cast >