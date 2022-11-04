Not Available

Sopyonje

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Taehung Pictures

The specifically Korean tradition that is reclaimed in Sopyonje is the type of folk-song known as pansori, described as a musical sublimation of South-West Korea's collective grief and suffering - in other words, a kind of blues. The film's three central characters are itinerant pansori singers in the 1950s, a time when many aspects of Korean culture came under siege from Japanese and western influences. The story unfolds through flashbacks.

Cast

Kim Myung-gonYu-bong
Kim Kyu-chulDong-ho
Sae-kil Shin
Ahn Byeong-kyeong
Jo Jae-hyeon
Jung-hae OhSong-hwa

View Full Cast >

Images