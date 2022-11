Not Available

Deeper presents two featurettes as a package deal in Sordid Stories. "Diabolique" stars Angela White facing off against Nicole Aniston in a noir tale of seduction and deceit as both women use their sexual power for personal gain. "Valley of the Fuck Dolls" follows as a collaborative effort between writers/ directors/performers Joanna Angel and Kayden Kross, in which beautiful women don latex from head to toe as real-life dolls, their bodies presented for pleasure.