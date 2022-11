Not Available

Rollpanna visits Ukikimo Castle and meets Princess Lola. Her job is to wash away the world's dirt. However, the machine for that has broken down and Rollpanna helps her repair it. Worried that the Ukigumo Castle is dirty, Anpanman came to help. But Baikinman has invaded and tried to fill the world with dirt using "bamboo rain". Rollpanna is turned into Black Rollpanna, and then Currypanman is also turned black. Can Anpanman and friends save the day?