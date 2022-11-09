Not Available

This is a probing tale set in turn of the century Japan, involving three people trapped in a complex relationship of love and friendship. Daisuke (Yusaku Matsuda) is supposed to be out looking for a respectable job and equally respectable wife. He is 30 years old and devotes his attention to music and literature; his family is wealthy and can support his interests. When his friend Hiraoka (Kaoru Kobayashi) returns with his wife Michiyo (Miwako Fujitani), problems arise. Hiraoka, not the best-tempered person in the world, has just lost his job. His wife Michiyo was once in love with Daisuke and when the two see each other again, their old feelings surface. Michiyo is not really happy in her marriage to Hiraoka, but Hiraoka, who condemns Daisuke's unwillingness to work, was once his best friend. Should Daisuke choose to keep Hiraoka's friendship and the respect of his society by ignoring Michiyo -- or rebel and go after her?