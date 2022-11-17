Søren Kierkegaard

Not Available

A daring, artistically courageous portrait of Sųren Kierkegaard's philosophy, not as dead, abstract theory, but as everyday living actuality. Director Anne Wivel invites us to join a group of students and professors as they passionately debate observations by one of the founders of existentialism, while tranquil scenes from nature illustrate the simple life that anti-rationalist Kierkegaard believed might propel us into a necessary "leap of faith." No dry commentary on an anachronistic ethic here: Wivel aims for nothing less than a radical transformation--dialogue made so richly visual, communication becomes moving image.