Sorority Babes in the Slimeball Bowl-O-Rama 2

The babes are back! And so is everyone’s favorite wish-grantin’, murder-lovin’ mischievous gremlin, the Imp! The Tri-Delta sorority house has seen better days, but the girls are intent on gaining some new recruits! With housemother Mama Spider as their guide, the sexy hi-jinks and hilarity begin. Meanwhile though, the Bowl-O-Rama bowing alley has had a break-in…and a break out! With the escape of the magical and murderous Imp, it’s a no-holes-barred fight for survival, with only one mysterious girl holding the answers to the riddle of the Imp’s wish!