Sorority Rush Week

Not Available

Ivy Wolfe watches how the sorority girls are treating Judy Jolie, but she can’t take it anymore. The girls looked at each other, shocked that one of the pledges has spoken to them without being spoken to first. What makes Ivy think that she can just come and stick up for her friend like that?! The girl asks angrily. Maybe they're lesbians! Another says with a cruel laugh. Serene Siren, the dean, struts by, wearing her gym fitness workout clothes. She stops nearby Emily Willis, who is silently terrified of being caught, and undresses. She knows that Emily is there, having stolen a subtle glance in her direction to spot the girl's poor attempt at hiding. Three young women, college students, are hanging out in a bedroom, looking nervously at one another. Chloe Cherry says that she's so nervous about what the sorority president is going to make them do...