Not Available

The most notorious Sorority in porn history is back and the Legend continues!!! Upsilon Sigma (home of the first 30 girl initiation orgy ever filmed) establishes a new chapter on a brand new campus. Discover six of the most natural, perky-breasted pledges this side of perfection and watch their horny sisters put them through the rigorous paces of Hell Week...Collegiate raunch, blistering sex and eye candy extraordinaire from Jim Hollyday, the first name in adult extravaganzas.