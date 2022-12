Not Available

Spa owner Aya accidentally bumps into a distraught Taryn, who turns out to be a sorority sister. When Aya learns that Taryn has been dumped by the very guy she just moved to LA to be with, Aya welcomes her into her home and life as any sister would. But Taryn is not really her sister. She is a former foster child who will do anything, even kill, to create the family bond she has desperately wanted her entire life.