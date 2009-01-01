2009

Sorority Wars

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 1st, 2009

Studio

Von Zerneck Sertner Films

Katie (Lucy Hale) and Sara (Phoebe Strole) have been friends since childhood. They enter college together, where Katie is a prized legacy candidate for the Delta sorority, which was co-founded decades ago by her mother, Lutie (Courtney Thorne-Smith) and Summer (Faith Ford), whose own daughter Gwen (Amanda Schull) now leads the Deltas on campus. Events occur during pledge week to cause a rift between Katie and the Deltas, which leaves Sara as a Delta pledge and Katie out in the cold. Katie joins the rival Kappa sorority, and the rivalry splits not just Katie and Sara, but extends all the way into the Delta alumnae association led by Lutie and Summer.

Cast

Lucy HaleKatie Parker
Courtney Thorne-SmithLutie
Amanda SchullGwen
Phoebe StroleSara Snow
Kristen HagerHeather
Rob MayesBeau

View Full Cast >

Images