"Sorry About Your Wife" is a short dark comedy about a man learning of his wife's infidelity, at some swanky Hollywood pool party. That man is Felix. Felix is not someone who seeks confrontation. If he had a super power, it'd be his ability to roll with the punches, to bend like a willow, to not rise to every challenge or provocation like some jumped up, testosterone-fueled frat boy. Felix has always thought of this as his greatest strength, it's his armor and what makes him such a nice guy. Though when Felix finally learns of his wife's infidelity, surrounded by all the superficial glitz and glamour of some Hollywood pool party, he suddenly comes to a realization. The realization, that deep down, what this actually makes him, is a doormat, a loser, a putz. But right now, in this moment, he has a chance to do something about it, to show what he's made of, to completely break the mold and become the person he's always dreamed of being.