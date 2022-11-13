Sorry Cassandra I Misunderstood: EVERYTHING PREDICTS 9-11

Not Available

This film was a collaborative effort on the part of many researchers working in the field of synchronicity and 'high weirdness', uncovering anomolies that could be called impossible in their implications, yet demonstrably true regardless. This film centers mainly around Back to the Future, the band ABBA, Stanley Kubrick, the 1980 film The Visitors/Artificial Intelligence, The Walk, 9-11, and the 2 biggest hotel fires that have occurred in U.S. history: The Winecoff fire of 1946 in Atlanta Georgia and the MGM Grand fire of 1980 in Paradise Nevada. This project was inspired by extensive studies in the Zohar and years of translating ancient Kabbalistic texts from Hebrew and Aramaic with a Rabbi. When these studies were applied to the goings on in the world at large, the following is what had emerged out of this.