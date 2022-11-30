Sorry for the Inconvenience: The Dirty Little War over Chico's Bar

Not Available

Is a feature length documentary that tells the tragic story of a charming old fisherman whose small rustic beach side bar became ground zero in a community's battle against powerful condominium developers and political interests. The film also chronicles the history of urban development on the Brazilian island of Florianopolis; and how the island's growing fame ushered in an era of unsustainable development that is jeopardizing much of the tropical island's beauty, as well as generating many conflicts with traditional communities.