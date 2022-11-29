Sorry, I’m an Actress

Not Available

The camera movements limited to “pan and tilt” consciously imitate the rectangular movie screen that is often compared with a window. The male audience looks at a peep show through the screen/window in the closed darkness. His vision of desire restricted by the camera movement indulges in mannequins, roses, prostitutes, meats and female bodies in the showcases. Both the unconscious audience and the simplified, objectified actress do not have choice. The dissonance of image and text produces harmony and disharmony to create a distance between the film and the audience. The distance seeks to dissolve the film’s suppressed form and to lead the audience to an active viewing experience.