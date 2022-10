Not Available

Kana is a girl who so obssessed with Korean styles so she convinces Mara, her sister to travel to South Korea together. In South Korea, Kana and Mara pursue their dreams - Kana wants to see Ajoo, her favourite Korean star while Mara wishes to look pretty by Korean surgery. But Kana doesn't realize that Chai, her best friend who accompanies her to South Korea is secretly loves her.