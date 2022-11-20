Sorry, We Are in a Mess

Not Available

In August 2001 Waheed wants to go to America. His father, Qarmouty the owner of a café in the tourist area of Nazlet al-semmaan, refuses. Waheed is afraid his fiancée’s father would marry her to a rich suitor. On the other side, Al-Qarmouty refuses American policy and sends Waheed to deliver a mango cargo to his friend Abu- Adnaan in Iraq. While American troops prepare to enter Baghdad, Waheed was arrested. Al-Qarmouty travels to Iraq, searching for his son and sees Saddam in streets meeting Iraqi people. Al-Qarmouty meets Saddam in his hideout then meets president Bush who claims that Al-Qarmouty is a terrorist and mango is a nuclear weapon. An old customer called John, helps Al-Qarmouty to escape Abu-Ghareeb prison, then finds Waheed in Baghdad. Upon their return to Egypt, Waheed gets married to his fiancée Rawheyya.