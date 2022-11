Not Available

Jenna Kim Jones is an up and coming comedian known for her strong personality and little to no upper body strength. She recently came to grips with the fact that she will never be able to do a pull up and earn her 4th grade Presidential Fitness Award though she plans to exploit this limitation into a book or reality television deal. When she isn't working on her Netflix addiction, Jenna spends her days and nights writing and telling jokes all over the country.