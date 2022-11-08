SOS matrosu

Not Available

Once upon a time in Russia, communism fell and Rock 'n' Roll rose to power. One band reigned supreme and toured far and wide across the eastern earth, but never even left Russia - until now. They only have once chance, to not only rule Russia -but to become the best band in the West. The strategy is simple - get on the boat, create an album - and make new friends. All with hopes of finally becoming a household name in the United States. But sometimes fame is harder than just toppling a government.