Not Available

S.O.S. Operation Bikini

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Secret Organizational Service (S.O.S.) is an international crime syndicate, quite successful with their feminine agents operating under the guise of a fashion model agency led by Lady Bristol and her associate Luigi. The International Service is the governmental secret service decided to put a term to SOS's action. An agent has infiltrated SOS - but she is in danger, after sending a coded message to her supervising Inspector. So, agents Alex Dinamo is to join forces with Adriana, and give the undercover agent a hand.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images