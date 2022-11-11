SOS: Save our souls

Not Available

The picture of youth, love and betrayal, the eternal problem of fathers and children. The main actors are teenagers living in a small provincial town. Their parents — decent people who are used to making money in an honest way - do not have the opportunity to help their children. The difficulties that teenagers face at home, once pushing them to steal. What is the moral law in our lives, what is today the place of eternal values — such as love, family, loyalty? What does money mean in the modern world? Where and when does a person cross the line beyond which there is no way back?..