S.O.S.: State of Security

Even though Richard Clarke was the one who repeatedly warned against Al Qaeda, he was perhaps the only member of the administration who took responsibility for the lack of preparedness for the 9/11 attack. His famous testimony "your government failed you, I failed you" was followed by an apology to the families of the victims, and moved the world. In a new film by award-winning director Michele Ohayon, former counter-terrorism czar Clarke sharply demystifies the role of government and how we can take control over its actions. The film looks at the U.S. and the world, bringing new hopes and roads to avoid future failures. It also brings to the surface hidden threats that must be addressed immediately, and makes transparent the role of Government towards the individual.