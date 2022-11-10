Soubrettes services 4: Lola, au plaisir de Monsieur

Not Available

You won't find anyone more obedient than these three stunning French maids wearing their maid's outfits and fine lingerie! Lola, Anissa and Ariel work for a perverted bourgeois couple who live in a lavish luxury villa. Every day, dressed in their maid's outfits and naughty underwear, they have to submit to their bosses' every whim and fantasy. But that doesn't stop them from having fun with each other when they get the chance... Anissa has knocked over a vase in the sitting room. To punish her, her lady boss forces her to sit on a huge sex toy before she is savagely fucked in the ass by the butler. When you hear Anissa's screams of pleasure, you have to wonder if it really is a punishment... After exploring pretty Ariel's body in the afternoon, Lola is called into the villa's sitting room in the evening. The mistress wants to see her fucked by her husband and the butler at the same time! With this first double penetration, Lola will discover a whole new world of pleasure.