Sougaat revolves around one young girl and her father. This young girl, who madly in love with someone and ready to do anything for him. Her father knows it but choose to ignore everything. Circumstances are such that his silence is good for his family. His assests are his honour, his pride and his daughter that he never want to loose them. In the end, this father leaves everything on the God and then God plays his role and keep his dignity.