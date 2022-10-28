Souk Bazaar

Not Available

Kahraman is a naive and right-minded guy. In a lovely Anatolian town, he earns a living as an attendant in a Turkish bath inherited from his great grandfathers. One day, a wealthy constructor named Tuncay wants to demolish the bath and the marketplace it is located in, and build a mall in their place. Barber Cemil, Kahraman's enemy, convinces the craftsmen in the marketplace and collaborates with Tuncay to start the demolishment immediately. Kahraman does not want the marketplace he was born into to be demolished and he does not believe in the empty promises of Tuncay.