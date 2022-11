Not Available

Join the Soul Cal crew on an intense road trip in search of perfect bouldering. Check out the moves of Natasha Barnes, Chris "Lick" Linder, Garret "G-Unit" Gregor, Buck Branson and more as they make their way through Southern California, scaling the granite and volcanic boulders of Bishop, tackling the sandstone of Stoney Point and visiting other classic climbing destinations. DJ Revolution provides the bumping hip-hop soundtrack.