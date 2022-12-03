Soul Flyers 2 - The Movie

Not Available

In search for exceptional pictures, the Soul Flyers invite you into some fantastic landscapes. From the top of the world’s highest mountains to the extraordinary Rocky Coasts of South Africa, Australia, Chilli and Norway; the Soul Flyers play their own games in mystical places. Whether it’s Flare, Wingsuit, Base Jump, they all find their expression through the total liberty in these different and beautiful natural spots. The pure and authentic pilot, Loïc JEAN-ALBERT gives a new dimension to flying in a wingsuit. There has been some incredible images of him flying over Verbier... Now Loïc is taking on all terrains and shares his knowledge and feelings with you: A-MA-ZING !