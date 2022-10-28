1972

Soul Hustler

  • Music
  • Drama

Release Date

December 31st, 1972

Matthew Crowe, a whoring, pot-smoking, wandering singer teams up with a tent-show preacher. The preacher recognizes Mathew's charisma, and together they collect big donations delivering sermons with rocking gospel songs.Soon enough, Matthew lands a record deal, and the older man becomes the manager of Crowe's new act: Matthew, Son of Jesus. They hire a backup group of mustachioed rock musicians, who play in brown monks' robes, in contrast to Matthew's white robe and sandals. Their debut album becomes a huge hit so they go on a concert tour to promote it.

Cast

Tony RusselEvin Calder
Larry BishopBrian
Casey KasemBirnie
William BonnerIra
Marshall ReedBilly Henry
FabianMatthew

