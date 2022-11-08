Not Available

The true story of one woman's quest to befriend and protect and extroverted wild dolphin, Moko. Filmed in the 6 months leading up to Moko's death, Soul in the Sea follows a journey of discovery, devastating loss, and resolution. It's a love story with a difference; breaking through the invisible wall between people and animals, celebrating the incredible experience of friendship with a lone wild dolphin, and questioning whether we are truly aware of these souls in the sea. The greatest friendships can come out of the blue...