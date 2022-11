Not Available

Takis is trapped. Takis tries to escape. Takis wants money. He's got a family, a baby, a home... Takis is being cheated. He loves her and he suffers... Takis can't take it at work. He's besieged by savages. But his boss tops them all... Takis has one friend and relatives. Woe is him!... Takis has run out of time. Yet, in his mind, a heavy black cloud has settled, turning everything dark... Takis is silent. He lies down and fills with rage. He fills with rage and sinks deeper...