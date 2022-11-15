Featuring unforgettable performances from Zhou Dongyu and Ma Sichun who made history by tying for “Best Actress” at the most prestigious Chinese language film award, Soulmate portrays the decades-spanning friendship between Qiyue and Ansheng, two disparate women who both struggle to find positions for their real selves within the modern world. This poignant, intelligent and honest drama is a heartfelt tribute to everyone's best girl friend that will make you watery-eyed. With an accurate capture of the evolving gender role in fast-changing urban China, Soulmate reinvigorates the genre and further lifts up the standard of contemporary Chinese cinema.
