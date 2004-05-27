Soul Plane

Following a ridiculously awful flight that leads to his pet's death, Nashawn Wade files a lawsuit against the airline, and wins a multimillion-dollar settlement. Determined to create a better flying experience, Nashawn starts his own airline, one that caters to an African-American clientele. Going into business with a tricked-out plane piloted by the smooth Capt. Mack, the airline hits a snag when it has to deal with the family of Elvis Hunkee.
|Kevin Hart
|Nashawn
|Method Man
|Muggsy
|Snoop Dogg
|Captain Mack
|K. D. Aubert
|Giselle
|Godfrey
|Gaeman
|D. L. Hughley
|Johnny
