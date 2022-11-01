Not Available

Soul Purpose is the 17th release from the acclaimed producers at Teton Gravity Research. After winning Powder Magazine's "Movie of the Year" award for last year's release, High Life, TGR stepped out further than ever before with trips to the far off reaches of the planet including Russia, Bulgaria, Romania, Alaska, and Canada. This film captures the best of big mountain skiing and snowboarding while still focusing on skiing's freestyle movement. Shot entirely on 16mm film, Soul Purpose will take the viewer deep into the minds and abilities of the athletes, pushing further than any film has done before.