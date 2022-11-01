Soul's Code

Not Available

When a murdered body of a highschool girl is found naked with a strange mark on her forehead used to prevent the vengeance of her spirit, Detective Khan from DSI is assigned to investigate the case. The dead girl is brought to Dr. Nicha at CIFS in Bangkok to find more clues and identify the body. Meanwhile, C, a former teenager's heartthrob is involved in this case when he begins to search for his lost ex-girlfriend. When the ghost is trying to connect to the living, Detective Khan starts to believe in something supernatural that leads him to the truth.