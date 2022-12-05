Not Available

In the run-up to the Danish general election in 2019, a pop-up chai bar opened on a street corner in Århus. Here, you could enjoy a cup of chai tea and a chat with someone who might not resemble you in terms of opinions and appearance. Many people made use of this possibility, and when you see Shubhdeep Singh Parwana’s ‘soulitate’, which was the name of the café, you wish you could have been there yourself. In response to a political debate that rapidly turned black-and-white inside the echo chambers, soulitate (the place and the film!) is a wonderful reminder of how much we actually have in common – and how much we can learn from each other when we engage with and listen to each other.