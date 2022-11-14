Not Available

Soulless

  • Science Fiction

Soulless unfolds in the fictional town of Bell's End, a place with a curse hanging over it since its 1700 founding. After a young woman is killed in a car accident, her body goes missing en route to the hospital. Days later she is discovered behind a local hotel, alive. Meanwhile, word of her reanimation gets back to the DOD, where decades earlier, a failed covert research project on tissue regeneration was conducted on the woman's mother. The DOD launches a relentless effort to capture her as she quickly learns that trying to return to the land of the living threatens to destroy the people she loves most.

