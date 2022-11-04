Not Available

Souls in the Moonlight

First part of the famous Dai-bosatsu toge trilogy, based on Kaizan Nakazato’s unfinished long series of novels (41 books, written from 1913 to 1941). Set in the last period of the Tokugawa Shogunate, Daibosatsu Toge tells the story of Tsuke Ryunosuke, a nihilistic swordmaster who doesnt hesitate to kill anyone, bad or good. Despite the authors explicit refusal, the series were later made into plays and movies several times.

Chiezo KataokaTsukue Ryunosuke
Kinnosuke NakamuraUzuki Hyoma
Yumiko HasegawaOhama / Otoyo
Satomi OkaOmatsu
Shinobu Araki
Koji Arima

