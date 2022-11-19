Not Available

When he wakes up, Sol's only concern is getting out for a cup of coffee and cigarettes without waking up his girlfriend Jen. But after joining his roommates on a spree of armed robbery, shoot outs and kidnapping, his life is starting to be a lot more rewarding. That is until Jen gives him an ultimatum- Life with her or life with crime. Now, Sol must question his actions, and the life he has chosen, and he starts to look for a way out. But when he's offered a higher position in the organization, will he be strong enough to walk away?