Sound and Fury 6 Years Later

The life of the Artinian family of Long Island was chronicled in the Academy Award nominated film "Sound and Fury " that came out in 2000. "Sound and Fury Six Years Later" is another engaging look at this extraordinary family in the years since their first movie captured audiences around the world. "Sound and Fury" ended with 6-year-old Heather's family deciding not to give her the cochlear implant. With the family painfully divided over this issue, Heather's parents decided to move their family to a deaf community to bring their kids up in the signing deaf world.