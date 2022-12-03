Not Available

Have you ever been in a bad mood, turned on your favorite song and just felt better? Have you attended a group meditation or yoga class where they played sacred sound instruments, and you left feeling re-energized and refreshed? Do you know someone who has suffered from Alzheimer's disease and an accredited Music Therapist has helped them retain or regain some of their past memories? "Sound Heals" explores these questions, and gives viewers a chance to experience how sonic vibration is used to help bring ease to the mind, body and spirit. From southern California to the Pacific Northwest and even in Canada, practitioners and therapists share their unique skills and tools to bring patients and clients to a new level of being.