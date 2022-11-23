Sound of Waves

Not Available

Umi’s hearing is so sensitive that even notes played slightly out-of-tune give her a headache. Violinist Yuko arrives from Tokyo to play a concert on Umi’s small island near Okinawa, and gradually befriends the girl. Both struggle with friendships and family relationships, but are brought together by music. Director Kaze Shindo, acclaimed for her debut LOVE/JUICE (2000), returns after 11 years with this drama, starring brilliant child actor Aoi Ito and Japan Academy Prize-winning actress Sakura Ando (100 Yen Love), which movingly captures island life and the power of music. Featuring Tsuneo Fukuhara’s song “Shima Jima Kaisha”.